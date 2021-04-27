HB 1383 signed by Gov. Burgum provides sanctuary state status

A resolution passed by Stark County back in March was set to protect its residents from federal gun control laws. Now, Gov. Doug Burgum has signed legislation proclaiming North Dakota as a sanctuary state from the same laws.

Stark County Sheriff Corey Lee said, “A lot of us are very, very protective of our Second Amendment rights. And this is something we feel we need to do to protect ourselves from outside involvement if you will.”

Andrew Kordonowy, known as Kord, introduced a resolution passed by Stark County, making it a sanctuary county.

As of this week, Gov. Burgum expanded that to the entire state by signing House Bill 1383.

Kord said, “We had a lot of gun legislation that I know went to his desk and he was signing into law, and this was kind of a pleasant surprise. I did not hear any inclinings of this coming beforehand.”

This is what many Second Amendment advocates have been waiting for.

Sheriff Lee said, “This started with the two counties that went ahead and did it, and it kind of snowballed from there.”

The two counties Sheriff Lee are referencing are Stark and Emmons.

Sheriff Lee said, “1383 was the one that essentially said that local law enforcement, sheriff’s departments, etc. would not support federal law enforcement in enforcing laws that are more strict than ours are right now.

Second Amendment activists are looking at this as a huge win, but are hoping to pass further legislation.

Kord said, “The governor’s proclamation here is just stating that we are a second amendment sanctuary state. There’s not a whole lot of other stuff on that, I believe he left that up to the legislature to make that determination and add the additional protection and laws that we need.”

