BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Up at the state capitol, a bill for an Act to create and enact a new section of the North Dakota Century Code relating to water storage contracts has now been introduced in the Senate. This after the House already passed the bill.

House Bill 1077 would require federal agencies to notify the Department of Water Resources whether there are or aren’t conversations about water contracts in our state.

If a federal agency enters into discussions with any entity relating to a water storage contract, then the state department must be provided with a 60-day notice from the water entities themselves once the discussions begin.

“With the army corps’ current stance,” explains Department of Resources Director Andrea Travnicek, “they own all the water behind the dams, and not just the storage components. This bill was intended to ensure that the army corps and other entities will not be able to coordinate the transfer in the purchase of water between lake Sakakawea or Owyhee, without North Dakota being part of the discussion.”

The bill’s new section would also require agencies to provide the department with contracts from a reservoir partially or wholly located within the state.