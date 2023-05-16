BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The current school year is wrapping up and North Dakota Health and Human Services is advising parents to make sure their children are current with their immunizations for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

The department notes many pediatric and family practice clinics throughout the state are already booking wellness and physical activity appointments into the next few months. Making an appointment now ensures that your child is ready for the upcoming school year.

Families should consult with their primary care provider or local public health unit to see if their children are up to date on recommended immunizations. Children enrolled in North Dakota Medicaid can receive immunizations during their annual Health Tracks/Well-Child visits.

For school-required vaccines, most children will need the following by school entry:

Kindergarten (4-6 years old)

Hepatitis B: three doses

Polio: four doses

DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis): five doses

MMR (measles, mumps and rubella): two doses

Varicella (chickenpox): two doses

7th Grade (11-12 years old)

Tdap (tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis): one dose

Meningococcal Conjugate (MCV4, MenACWY): one dose

11th Grade (16 years old)

Meningococcal Conjugate (MCV4, MenACWY): second dose

North Dakota school immunization rates have been dropping in recent years. According to state health and human services, during the 2022-23 school year, statewide kindergarten immunization rates were 92% for DTaP, 92% for polio, 94% for hepatitis B, 92% for MMR and 91% for chickenpox. Personal belief exemption rates are at 3% and religious exemptions are at 2%. Immunization rates vary by county and school. Low immunization rates may lead to vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks in schools, unnecessary illnesses and missed days of learning.

For more information about North Dakota school immunization requirements, including exemptions, you can visit te NDHHS website. Information on how to access your child’s North Dakota immunization record, or request an official copy of their record, can be found here.

To learn more about ND Medicaid Health Tracks benefit, visit https://www.hhs.nd.gov/health-tracks.