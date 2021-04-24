Health officials warn against TikTok “Blackout Challenge”

Health officials are warning parents and teens about a trend happening on TikTok called the “Blackout Challenge.”

In the videos, people choke themselves until they pass out, claiming it gives them a high.

A health professional we spoke to says this dangerous trend could kill someone within minutes.



She adds that every time you cut off oxygen to the brain, you lose brain cells and you could end up with brain damage.

“Don’t do it is the biggest thing. Don’t do it. Your parents love you, you know, they don’t want to have to put in a wheelchair and feed you and change you and bathe you and take care of you like you’re an infant. They want you to grow up and be a productive member of the community,” said Sue Collins, a family nurse practitioner.

A boy in Colorado spent three weeks on life support before dying because of this challenge.