Heavens Helpers to open repurpose store in Bismarck, looks for donations

If you’re looking for a place to take your old furniture, a new store on Main Street in Bismarck is looking for donations.

Heavens Helpers Repurpose Store now sits in the old NW Tire Warehouse.

Appliances, building materials and furniture — they will take it all. The goal is to help low-income families get what they need.

Matthew Meier, the manager of the store, says having affordable goods for the community isn’t the only reason they decided to open.

In addition to furniture, they hope to repurpose lives.

“One of our goals is to employ individuals who might have a felony on the record, or maybe have trouble getting work, that have been volunteering through the soup kitchen. And we’re able to employ them here and help get them on their feet,” said Meier.

Meier says they have some renovations to do before they open to the public in October.

They also hope to one day offer safe housing for individuals in need.