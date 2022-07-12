WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Williston police are responding to a residence for a report of a possible domestic incident and stabbing.

A “heavy” police presence has been in the 300 block of West Highland Drive since about 5:21 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the police department.

Williston police are asking the public to avoid the area until the investigation is complete. Police add they believe this is an isolated incident and there’s no danger to the public.

