As storms moved across the state Thursday night, heavy rain fell in Williston. About five inches had fallen as of 11:30 at night. Hail up to two and a half inches also fell across the area.











Chad Norpel, Williston

The Williston Police Department is asking people to stay off flooded roads and remain inside for their safety. If you need assistance you can call 701-577-1212.

Stranded cars were seen around town, included a Williston Police vehicle.