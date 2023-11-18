NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A crash occurring sometime between the evening of Friday, November 17th and the morning of Saturday, November 18th has resulted in the death of a 68-year-old woman.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 7:40 a.m. on November 18th, officers were notified of a fatal crash on 28th Street NE and west of 42nd Avenue NE, roughly 14 miles Northeast of Harvey — in which a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling eastbound on 28th when its’ driver lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle entered the south ditch and rolled, and the driver of the vehicle — the woman from Heimdal — was ejected and pronounced deceased on scene. No airbags were deployed, and the driver was not wearing their seatbelt.

The accident currently remains under investigation.