BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The last of the winter snow is melting away, soon to be replaced by thousands of orange cones and the start of construction season.

Among the myriad of projects Bismarck has planned this year is a large-scale reconstruction effort on Ash Coulee Drive, running April 24 into October.

The project will be broken into two phases and will include a reconstruction of the roadway and the addition of turn lanes, pedestrian facilities and lighting.

Phase 1 will focus on Ash Coulee Drive from Tyler Parkway to East Valley Drive.

Phase 2 of the project will focus on the section of road from East Valley Drive to North Washington Street once school is out for summer break. Phase 2 is expected to be completed in August, with that portion of the roadway reopened prior to the start of the school year.

The shared-use path on the north side of Ash Coulee Drive will be closed to pedestrian and bicycle traffic during the project. The pedestrian crossing at Mustang Drive will remain open while school is in session during the spring and fall, but will be closed during Phase 2.

Digital message boards will be used to notify the public in the areas beginning one week in advance of the street closures.

More information about the project is available at https://bismarcknd.gov/2100/30656/Ash-Coulee-2023-Reconstruction.