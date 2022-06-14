It likely won’t be a surprise that oil and gas production were both down in the month of April.

In this month’s Director Cut report, the state reported that the blizzards and ensuing power outages

significantly hurt production.

For the month of April, oil output was down 20 percent and gas was down 19 percent.

Director of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms says there have only been two other months that came anywhere near that level of lower production. In 1980, with the Iran hostage situation production was down 14 percent, and in May 2020 during the beginning of COVID production dropped 30 percent.

“Both of our largest natural gas producers had zero natural gas flowing through their system during that second blizzard for a period of several days and that is remarkable. Operators saw anywhere from a 45 percent to 100 percent loss of production due to the loss of electric power,” said Helms.

Despite the drop in production, the state, counties and school boards will not be hurt because the price of oil was 139 percent above forecast. Helms says the price of oil more than made up for the decrease in production.