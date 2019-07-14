Help Available for Firefighters and Residents Involved in Mandan Apartment Fire

UPDATE 9:20 p.m.– Morton County just closed their shelter in place for those affected at Mandan Middle School.

The Red Cross assisted those affected throughout the day and found everyone a place to stay for the night before wrapping up.

UPDATE 6 p.m.– The Morton County Sheriff’s Office says any donations should be taken to Blackstone Hotel in Mandan off Old Red Trail. And if you know anyone who needs food for their animals displaced by the fire, call Kitty City or Atti’s Eats Pet Food Pantry to get some free food for your pets. They say they’re available to help however they can.

A shelter has been established by the Red Cross for persons affected by the 31st Ave. NW Mandan Apartment Fire. The shelter is located at the Mandan Middle School.

KX News also just received a call from the Blackstone Tavern off of Old Red Trail in Mandan.

The Pub is offering free meals to Firefighters and residents displaced by this afternoon’s fire at Sunset Bluff Apartments in Mandan.

An employee tells us they have plenty of space for anyone who needs a place to stay. The bar is open until 1 a.m., but their hotel is open all night for those that need a place to stay.