Here are the names of Bismarck’s two newest elementary schools

The Bismarck School Board Monday formally approved the names of two new elementary schools under construction in the city.

Say hello to Silver Ranch Elementary School and Elk Ridge Elementary School.

Silver Ranch belongs to the Northeast school and Elk Ridge belongs to the Northwest school.

The new names mark the conclusion of a process that started in April when the school board asked for name ideas from the Bismarck community.

When the suggestions were tallied, the most popular name for the Northwest site was Elk Ridge with 117 submissions while Silver Ranch drew 88 submissions for the Northeast site.

Both schools are expected to be open for the 2022-23 school year.