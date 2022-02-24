North Dakota political leaders in Congress and in the state have issued statements condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Here’s what they had to say:

John Hoeven

Sen. John Hoeven: “Russia’s invasion is an unprovoked attack on the Ukrainian people and a warning to all of Europe. The United States must work closely with our allies to oppose Putin’s efforts to subvert European peace and security. We must ensure Putin pays a heavy price not only as a response to his aggression in Ukraine but also as a deterrent against future aggression in Eastern Europe. We need to support the people of Ukraine, reinforce our allies, and immediately implement severe sanctions on Russia. We pray for the people of Ukraine in this tragic moment.”

Kevin Cramer

Sen. Kevin Cramer: “It’s crystal clear Vladimir Putin harbors fantasies of reuniting the Soviet Union, and now he’s translated this fantasy into action. He has absolutely no right to invade Ukraine’s sovereign borders and impose Russia’s will on the freedom-loving people of Ukraine. The United States fiercely condemns this violent action and stands strongly in support of Ukraine. We needed sanctions months ago to ward off exactly this type of action. Now that Putin has taken these steps we must implement strong, primary and secondary sanctions immediately. Our response here is greater than Russia and Ukraine; what we choose to do will also send a message to China on Taiwan.”

Kelly Armstrong

Rep. Kelly Armstrong: “Say a prayer for the Ukrainian people. They want peace. Putin has chosen war. America and our allies must stand strong in support of Ukraine. They deserve freedom.”

Doug Burgum

Gov. Doug Burgum: “We support and pray for the Ukrainian people as they defend themselves against these brazen acts of aggression by Russia and President Putin, which we condemn in the strongest terms possible. The United States and its allies must stand together in support of Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked attacks. This international crisis underscores the importance of U.S. energy security and increasing American production so we can sell energy to our friends and allies versus buying it from our enemies. Our thoughts also are with those of Ukrainian heritage here in North Dakota who are concerned for the safety of their relatives as their homeland is under siege, as well as those North Dakota farmers and businesses with interests in Ukraine.”