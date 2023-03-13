(KXNET) — The winter storm that brought snow and blowing snow into the northwest region Friday and early Saturday has become one of the most photographed storms of recent years.
And why not? In this storm, a lot of the images and videos are just plain beautiful and amazing to view.
Here’s a sampling of some of the images and videos submitted by people in the KX viewing area:
The video shows 127-pound Bloodhound Winston, who won’t let a little snow get in his way in Stanley on March 11, 2023. (Tyrell Thiessen)
A shovel won’t be enough for this job, March 11, 2023. (Laura Kraenzel)
Digging out the gas line to the house, just outside of Glenburn, March 12, 2023. (Mary Lavachek)