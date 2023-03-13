(KXNET) — The winter storm that brought snow and blowing snow into the northwest region Friday and early Saturday has become one of the most photographed storms of recent years.

And why not? In this storm, a lot of the images and videos are just plain beautiful and amazing to view.

Here’s a sampling of some of the images and videos submitted by people in the KX viewing area:

Greyson & River Peterson enjoying their Spring Break in Minot. (Hailee Peterson)

Granville. (Deb Appelt)

Northeast of Minot and the Minot AFB. (C. Heitgo)

From Westhope. We got about 10 inches total for the storm. That drift in front of my garage was nose high. (Jennifer Hermes)

Snow+40 mph winds created a sculpture beside our car in Newburg. (Peggy Rothchild)

Enjoying a warm bath in the cold and snow. (Natalie Heid)

Building caves and tunnels. (Brian Haverkamp)

Building caves and tunnels. (Brian Haverkamp)

Backyard on Valley Bluffs Drive. (Mary Lavachek)

Just out of Glenburn. (Mary Lavachek)

Taken from a basement north-facing window, NW Minot. (Danielle Welstad)

Our road in Douglas. (Amber Ouellette)

Winter storm fun…. Some beach. (Andrea Anhorn)

Bismarck-Lincoln. (Ryan Smith)

Storm photo, Minot. (Janet Hernes Mathistad)

Storm photo Minot. (Janet Hernes Mathistad)

Carsen Swanson and Owen Harris enjoying Spring Break 2023 in Minot. (Carly Swanson)

Snow photo, Turtle Lake. (Chris Blotter)

Snow photo, Turtle Lake. (Chris Blotter)

Lilly’s first snow adventure, Rock Lake. (Meghan Huovinen)

Stanley. (Tiffany Thiessen)

Roo the LGD hanging with one of his goats. (Emily Wagner)

Kace-4 (Case) and Koen-7 Kemper buried in the snow Minot. (Jamie Kemper)

Out in Tioga. (Steve Hove)

The video shows 127-pound Bloodhound Winston, who won’t let a little snow get in his way in Stanley on March 11, 2023. (Tyrell Thiessen)

A shovel won’t be enough for this job, March 11, 2023. (Laura Kraenzel)

Digging out the gas line to the house, just outside of Glenburn, March 12, 2023. (Mary Lavachek)