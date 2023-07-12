(KXNET) — North Carolina-based All Star Home, a home improvement service, wanted to see if an artificial intelligence (AI) program could render what the typical home in all 50 states would look like.

After running the program, images representative of housing styles in each of the 50 states were generated.

According to the AI, a typical home in North Dakota looks like this:

The median home value of a house in North Dakota is $209,900, which provides a base to calculating what this home would potentially cost if it were for sale in your neighborhood.

You can view the complete gallery of the typical homes and home styles in all 50 states here.

What do you think — does this photo illustration capture the kind of house you’d expect to see in North Dakota?