According to the North Dakota Secretary of State’s website, 15 percent of eligible voters in the state turned out to cast ballots in the June 14 primary election. That’s well below the average of 25 percent for state primaries, and 13 percent below the June 9, 2020 primary election.

Unofficially, a total of 105,436 North Dakotans voted out of 671,031 eligible voters.

Here is a quick overview of Tuesday’s outcomes:

Congressional and state November election match-ups were decided Tuesday:

Republican John Hoeven vs. Democrat Katrina Christiansen for U.S. Senate

Republican Kelly Armstrong vs. Democrat Mark Haugen for U.S. House

Republican Drew Wrigley vs. Democrat Timothy Charles Lamb for Attorney General

Republican Doug Goehring vs. Democrat Fintan Dooley for Ag Commissioner

Republican Julie Fedorchak vs. Democrat Melanie Moniz for Public Service Commissioner

Republican Brian Kroshus for Tax Commissioner (no Democrat candidate formally ran)

Republican Michael Howe vs. Democrat vs. Jeffrey Powell for Secretary of State

All Statewide Race Results

A number of legislative races were decided by a few hundred votes and one may involve a recount:

District 3 State Representative – Republican (2 go on to November):

Lori VanWinkler: 788 votes

Jeff Hoverson: 617 votes

Roscoe Streyler: 616 votes

Area Legislative Races

Other area county and local races saw incumbents lose in the primary:

You can get complete results from every race statewide at the Secretary of State’s primary election results web page.