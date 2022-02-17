Bismarck attorney and investment manager Joseph Heringer was chosen Thursday to lead the Department of Trust Lands as commissioner.

The unanimous vote came from the five-member North Dakota Board of University and School Lands (Land Board), which consists of Gov. Doug Burgum, State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, State Treasurer Thomas Beadle, Secretary of State Al Jaeger and Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

Heringer has 14 years of experience in the trust and investment industry. He currently serves as a senior wealth manager for Bravera Wealth in Bismarck, and on the company’s Investment Committee, according to a press release.

He previously practiced law for four years, focusing on business, real estate and estate planning and specializing in wills, trusts and probate/estate administration. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 1999 in political science from Concordia College and his law degree in 2003 from the University of North Dakota School of Law in Grand Forks.