Heritage Art Tunnel in final phase of project

The first brush strokes hit the walls of the Heritage Art Tunnel to complete a project two years in the making.

The tunnel that runs under State Street in the Capital City will showcase North Dakota in two different lights.

One side will feature the evolution of the energy industry in the state and the other will represent agriculture.

The team says getting to this point of the journey is surreal.

“We’ve all stuck together to see it through. So it’s been a journey for us in learning two years. A lot happens in two years, over time. So to see it come together, to be alongside this team that’s seen it through is really exciting,” said Tracey Miller.

Over the next few months, the artist will spend her days completing the mural. It’s set to be finished by the fall.

