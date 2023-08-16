MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — High winds moving through the Bismarck-Mandan area have forced the Mandan Landfill to stop accepting loose loads in the inert pit while the winds remain over 20 miles per hour.

“Loose loads” are anything that can be easily blown from the landfill to neighboring properties such as paper, cardboard and plastic.

When the wind speeds die down, the restriction notice will be removed from the Mandan city website.

City officials note the reason for the restriction is to avoid an increase in the cost to deposit loads at the landfill. Collecting debris that blows out of the landfill area and into the surrounding community is an added expense in time and manpower.

That, in turn, can ultimately increase the cost to the public for dumping loose load inert materials.

During high winds, you are also advised to secure loose items around your home such as the garbage and recycling totes.