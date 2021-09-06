Highlighting unsung heroes on Labor Day

Labor Day marks the end of the summer, and people usually celebrate by grilling out.

This holiday was originally intended to recognize the contributions of American workers. Some of these unsung heroes are still working on a day that many people have off.

“We try not to sell out,” said Senior Store Director of the West Region, Zac Miller. “But the higher movers again, just your typical last barbecue, so steak, hot dog buns, pop, chips. Just the typical thing you’re gonna have a backyard barbecue.”

Marketplace Foods is open on most holidays for people to shop for groceries.

Miller says that scheduling and making sure the appropriate items will be stocked weeks in advance helps holidays run smoothly.

And working holidays is just part of the job.

“You’ve got insurance agents, car salesmen, retail workers,” said Miller. “When you’re in retail, you’re working holidays. It’s just the nature of the business that we have.”

The workers at Marketplace Foods are not only essential on holidays, they were essential during the pandemic.

Miller says that he’s proud of the way his company handled things during the pandemic.

“Really proud of just the way that the team came together and handled the stressful situation and tackled it head-on,” said Miller. “I think it made us stronger as a team.”

Even with a strong team of workers, they are still always looking to add more people to help out.

Miller says he also appreciates everyone who shops at Marketplace Foods.

If you are looking to fill out an application for Marketplace Foods, click this link.