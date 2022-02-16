Gov. Doug Burgum delivered his 2022 State of the State Address on Wednesday from the Fargo Theatre.

He spoke for about 90 minutes on a number of various topics, including the pandemic and the growth that’s happening across the state, saying 30,000 new businesses have registered in the past two years.

Burgum highlighted various interactions with tribal government over the last year, including agreements to share state law enforcement service and response. He also noted the state is providing billions in property tax relief, with the state taking on several of the costs of programs and services once paid for by local governments.

In general, the governor noted, work continues to grow and diversify the state’s economy, while adding value to energy and farm commodities.

Pointing to 2021 in particular, he listed various advancements and investments, like the plans for a $350 million soybean crushing facility in Spiritwood, a $350 million wet corn mill in Grand Forks, a $2.8 billion gas-to-liquids complex in Williams County, a hydrogen hub near Beulah, a $1.9 billion data center near Williston and a $4.5 billion carbon capture pipeline and storage project.

Plus our funds are only continuing to grow day by day.

“The rainy day budget stabilization fund sits at $750 million. That’s as much, in century code, that’s the cap. It’s filled. By June of 2023, if the current oil prices continue, and based on conservative forecast, and I say conservative because we’ve been tracking ahead of that in the first eight months of this biennium. The Legacy Fund will have nearly tripled in value in just eight years by the end of this biennium from 3.3 billion in 2015 to 9.3 billion,” Burgum said.

He also spoke about a subject homeowners know very well: property taxes.

A tax, he says, hits many of the state’s citizens the hardest, and this year as a result of inflation and increased property valuation, homeowners may pay more, and he said this tax is not set by the state but by local government units.

“So citizens we can have local officials say we didn’t raise your taxes but they’re getting more revenue with inflation and everybody calls their state legislators and says do something about property taxes. We have to fix this problem at the local level,” said Burgum.

He encouraged people to get involved with their local taxing districts, such as cities, counties and school and park districts to ensure that those elected officials are doing everything in their power to keep budgets and property taxes in check.

He also touched on the fact that hunting and fishing are big businesses here, saying the state has been improving and enhancing outdoor recreation opportunities, which is important for drawing more families to the state.