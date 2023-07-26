MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Every day is a great day at the State Fair. But today was extra special for KX News, as we hosted our annual Co-Op Day events.

The North Dakota Coordinating Council of Cooperatives organization exists to support and promote cooperatives throughout our state and bring people together. Every year, KX News teams up with them for an eventful day on the Fairgrounds. It started with a pancake breakfast, and an ice cream social was later held under KX’s Co-op Tent. Fairgoers were also able to interact with local co-ops, play games, and enter for door prizes under the tent.

People from our team were also competing for a paid day off with a Funnel Cake eating contest, in which Chief Meteorologist Amy Metz took the gold.