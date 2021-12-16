Highway Patrol called to investigate semi that ran off road, finds unresponsive Dickinson man

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a trooper was called in to investigate a semi that ran off the road Wednesday evening.

While on the scene, law enforcement found the driver behind the wheel, unresponsive, with no pulse.

CPR was given, however, the 62-year-old Dickinson driver was later pronounced dead.

Highway Patrol says there appears to be no foul play and at this time, it’s not clear if the man suffered a medical emergency.

The incident happened on I-94, near mile marker 145.

It is still under investigation.