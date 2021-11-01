Highway Patrol: Man crashes, overturns after fleeing traffic stop in Cass County

A man fled during a traffic stop in Cass County, causing a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper to pursue the vehicle on Monday.

According to the Highway Patrol, a man driving a Dodge Journey was pulled over by a trooper on I-94 near mile marker 338 when he fled from the scene. The trooper pursued the man who exited in Casselton before getting back on I-94.

The driver then exited at 38th St. W in West Fargo when he ran off the road and overturned near 40th Ave W. He wasn’t injured in the crash and was arrested.

Charges are pending.

