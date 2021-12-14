Highway Patrol needs help identifying critically injured man

Authorities are asking for help identifying a man who sustained life-threatening injuries after being hit while crossing a road in Fargo on Monday.

The unidentified man, whom the North Dakota Highway Patrol believes is between 30-45 years old, was crossing 25th Street in Fargo around 6:45 p.m. when an 18-year-old driving an Impala struck him. The man was taken to Sanford Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Now, Highway Patrol needs help identifying him.

He’s described as white or Native American, with salt and pepper thinning hair and a receding hairline. He’s between 5’10” and 6’2″ and 200-240 pounds. He also has a scorpion tattoo on his left shoulder, pictured below.

If you have any information that may help identify the man, contact ND State Radio at 701-328-9921 and ask to speak to a Fargo-area NDHP trooper.