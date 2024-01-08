BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Historical Society is releasing a new podcast as part of its efforts to help educate citizens about the city’s history and heritage.

The podcast, entitled ‘History Hotdish’, will focus on the historical people and events that served as ‘secret ingredients’ in Bismarck’s legacy. The first episode of History Hotdish will focus on Camp Hancock — a military post established in 1872 that would later become the capital of North Dakota. In the podcast, the camp’s current Site Supervisor Johnathan Campbell will discuss the history of the original installation, and how it would eventually transform over time.

“This is a perfect topic for the podcast’s maiden voyage,” stated Bismarck Historical Society’s Jason Tomanek in a press release. “The story of Camp Hancock sets the stage for everything that follows in Bismarck’s storied history.”

History Hotdish will be available on Radio Access 102.5 FM on Wednesdays at 10 A.M., Fridays at 1 P.M., and Sundays at 8 P.M. All episodes will also be available on demand on Radio Access’s website.

More information about the Bismarck Historical Society can be found on the group’s website or Facebook page. If you have any suggestions for upcoming episodes of History Hotdish, please email the organization at info@bismarckhistory.org.