Eight Senators, including North Dakota’s John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, introduced legislation aimed at ending vaccine mandates for truck drivers.

TRUCKERS Act, or Terminating Reckless and Unnecessary Checks Known to Erode Regular Shipping Act, would exempt non-U.S. citizen commercial truck drivers from proof of vaccination requirements when temporarily entering the United States from Canada or Mexico for business.

In press releases, Hoeven and Cramer both said the mandate makes transporting goods more difficult.

“At a time when we’re already facing supply chain constraints, it makes no sense to make it even more difficult to transport goods and products across our shared border. Hamstringing truckers with vaccine mandates just to cross the border only exacerbates the existing supply chain challenges. This legislation with Senator Scott will exempt truck drivers from providing proof of vaccination when they are crossing the border for business,” said Hoeven.

“Vaccine mandates for truckers to enter the U.S. from Mexico and Canada are an extreme abuse of power with far-reaching consequences. We’re suffering through a supply chain crisis, and we need every trucker moving every product to every consumer and every place possible. Our bill provides much-needed relief from burdensome vaccine mandates to allow commerce to flow freely throughout North America,” said Cramer.

The act was co-sponsored by Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fl.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kans.).