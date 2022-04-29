MAX, N.D. (KXNET) — Sen. John Hoeven visited a family-owned ranch and met with ranchers, local leaders and electric cooperatives near Max on Friday to see the damages firsthand from recent storms.

Hoeven discussed assistance options like the Emergency Livestock Relief Program (which began sending assistance to ranchers earlier this month, with payments set at 75% of producers’ 2021 Livestock Forage Program payment) and the Livestock Indemnity Program (which helps cover livestock losses by paying 75 percent of the fair market value, with national payment rates being set annually by the Secretary of Agriculture).

“These recent spring storms are a real challenge for our ranchers, hitting them right during calving season and threatening the health of their livestock,” said Hoeven in a press release. “Not only did this disaster follow a historic drought, but the storms brought widespread power outages, making this situation even more challenging and creating a hazardous situation for people both on and off the ranch. This meeting is about ensuring ranchers can access the assistance that we’ve worked to make available, including the disaster aid we passed last year, as well as the Livestock Indemnity Program. We appreciate this opportunity to hear firsthand from ranchers, local leaders and representatives from McLean Electric Cooperative as we work to help communities recover.”

Producers can contact their Farm Services Agency county office or visit farmers.gov for more information on these programs.