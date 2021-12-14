Holiday fundraiser set to help local animals in need

Miranda Heisler, of Minot, is organizing a fundraiser to help seven local animal rescues in a big way this holiday season.

The fundraiser is set to benefit Hairball Haven, For Belle’s Sake, Prairie to Peaks, Animal Empowerment League, Kruse’s Critters and two individual animal rescuers.

Heisler is collecting things like food for adult and baby animals, cleaning supplies, toys and monetary donations.

“Things like cleaners are always needed,” said Heisler. “That’s something that kind of gets overlooked and is definitely something that is gone through very quickly with the animal rescues.”



“Oh my goodness,” said Cynthia Misner, the founder of Prairie to Peaks Animal Assistance Foundation. “Miranda is such a blessing to our community. She has helped facilitate several different fundraisers and she targets the people that need it.”

The fundraiser runs through Dec. 22.

There are seven drop-off locations including at the Maysa Arena on Dec. 17during the Minot Minotauros game.

Other drop-off locations include:

The Outfitters

The Spot Pool Hall

Caribbean Color

Magic City Harley Davidson

Murphy Motors

CrossFit Minot

These locations will accept donations during their business hours.