BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — ND Sober Ride, a Vision Zero program to remove impaired drivers from North Dakota roads, will offer discounted Lyft rides, where available, in time for the holiday season.

Codes will be available from Dec. 18 to Jan. 1, 2024, or while codes last. Use Lyft code “VZWINTER23” to get $10 off your ride. Codes are sponsored by AAA – The Auto Club Group.

Lyft codes are unique to each period available, and a user may only use a code once per time period. Codes can be found on the Vision Zero website.

The campaign is part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.