Holiday Travel and Incoming Weather

CBS News (CHICAGO, I.L.)– There’s one thing that’s on just about everyone’s minds heading into the week: the weather.

This weekend, snow and freezing rain are expected in New England, and snow will likely hit the midwest by mid-week, with soaking rain and snowstorms in the west by Thanksgiving.

This comes as more than 55-million Americans plan to travel 50 miles or more. That’s up three percent from last year.

Snowy weather is already causing grief and white knuckle driving on highways in Colorado.

For many, hitting the road early for Thanksgiving, turned out to be thankless.

Danielle Sheffer slid into a ditch.

“last night I was like it’s probably just going to be light snow, nothing too bad. And then this morning getting to work was really terrifying,” she shared.

49.3-million people will hit the road on Thanksgiving, and some 368,000 cars will breakdown. That’s according to AAA.

Perhaps it’s no wonder then that more Americans than ever are opting to fly.

According to TSA, a record-breaking 26.8-million passengers will pass through airport security over a 10-day stretch.

And if you plan on bringing food to relatives…What’s allowed to go through and what’s not?

“They say that if you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pour it or pump it, it should go in your checked luggage. But otherwise, solid foods can go through the checkpoint,” explained a Chicago TSA Worker.

Clearing security may be the least of your worries if the weather doesn’t cooperate.

Download our KX Storm Team App for a look for up to date road maps.

With Thanksgiving coming up this week, many of us will be hitting the road, traveling across North Dakota. Be sure to stick with KX News for the latest.