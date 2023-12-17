BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Home on the Range, located in Western North Dakota, began in 1950 — and to this day, holds strong to one simple purpose: to help heal and care for the children of the Peace Garden State.



Home On The Range is licensed as a Qualified Residential Treatment Program and nationally accredited by Council of Accreditation to help boys and girls from ages 12-19. Their facility provides education, therapy, spiritual guidance, and recreational and work activities. During treatment, a unique and specific program is created for each child — and once this lesson plan is completed, the children can return to their families or communities.

“Home On The Range is a therapeutic and working ranch for children who may have witnessed or experienced traumatic events,” says the group’s Development Director Jolene Obrigewitch. “We have school on campus, or they can go to school in Beach. We have work and recreational programs, and a chapel with Father Nicholas Vetter as our chaplain and for spiritual guidance. Our therapy consists of adventure therapy — which is like biking, hiking and golf — things like that. We also have animal-assisted therapy using horses and dogs.”

Officials say the wholesome and safe environment is the perfect place to offer hope and a second chance to children who have experienced trauma in their lives.

Jolene Obrigewitch, Development Director Home on the Range, “We actually use the land and the animals as a part of the the treatment programs,” says Obrigewitch, “They help students cope with their life skills, teach them new life skills so that they can be successful, and come back to their communities.”

The fundraiser would not have been possible without the Bismarck Eagles Club. For the members of their organization, it is only natural to help others.

“Every month,” explains Bismarck Eagles Club President Christopher Bell, “we have a Home on the Range breakfast, and all the proceeds we get here at the Eagles will go to them. And it just so happens to be this is the Christmas season, so today we have the Home on the Range Breakfast, a meeting with Santa, and games for the kids. “

For the Bismarck Eagles Club, helping others comes easy — and Bell notes that the generational gap between the kids and club members also helps the two groups bond.

Christopher Bell, President Bismarck Eagles, “Our national motto is people helping people,” Bell states, “and what better way to help people than to help other organizations who are trying to make a difference by helping those people?”

For more information on Home on the range, visit their website here. For more information on the Bismarck Eagles Club give them a call at (701) 223-2045, or visit their physical location at 313 N 26th St in Bismarck.