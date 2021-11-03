Homelessness Awareness Month highlights those experiencing homelessness and how to help

In the U.S., nearly 600,000 people are experiencing homelessness, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

November is National Homelessness Awareness Month and its purpose is to bring attention to ways to help those experiencing homelessness.

The Minot Area Homeless Coalition advocates and offers resources for the homeless community.

The executive director says on any given day in the seven counties the organization serves, there are about 50 to 70 homeless people.

He says Homelessness Awareness Month is important because it can help break the stigma.

“We have a saying that each and every one of us is one to two paychecks away from being in a homeless situation ourselves,” said Mac McLeod, “or it could be an unforeseen circumstance.”

McLeod says people can help by supporting local food pantries, soup kitchens and community nonprofits.