Cold Weather Causes Frozen Pipes for One City

On a cold day like today, residents aren’t the only ones who are concern about frozen pipes.

The city of Bismarck also deals with this problem.

Water Utilities Superintendent Jeron Fueller says water mains have a tendency of cracking during cold snaps.

And he says the older, cast iron pipes are prone to cracking when it warms back up.

Since replacing most of those old pipes, the city has gone from 60 to 70 breaks a year down to about 15.

“We are trying to replace any cast iron water mains that we do have in Bismarck. But it’s a tedious process. And so we do have projects every year to replace so many blocks of cast iron,” shares Bismarck Water Distribution Superintendent Jeron Fueller.

Fueller says they have about 40 miles left of cast iron pipes to replace with PVC pipes.