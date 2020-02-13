Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Cold Weather Causes Frozen Pipes for One City

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On a cold day like today, residents aren’t the only ones who are concern about frozen pipes.

The city of Bismarck also deals with this problem.

Water Utilities Superintendent Jeron Fueller says water mains have a tendency of cracking during cold snaps.

And he says the older, cast iron pipes are prone to cracking when it warms back up.

Since replacing most of those old pipes, the city has gone from 60 to 70 breaks a year down to about 15.

“We are trying to replace any cast iron water mains that we do have in Bismarck. But it’s a tedious process. And so we do have projects every year to replace so many blocks of cast iron,” shares Bismarck Water Distribution Superintendent Jeron Fueller.

Fueller says they have about 40 miles left of cast iron pipes to replace with PVC pipes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mandan Economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Economy"

Sex Offenders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sex Offenders"

All in the Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "All in the Family"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12"

Teacher Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Mental Health"

Coal Worries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coal Worries"

CHI St Alexius Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI St Alexius Award"

Community Rocks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Rocks"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/12"

Wednesday Forecast: Arctic air takes over with strong wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Arctic air takes over with strong wind"

Top Volunteers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Volunteers"

High School Basketball 2.11.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 2.11.20"

High School Hockey 2.11.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 2.11.20"

Remarkable Women: Julie Schirado

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women: Julie Schirado"

Legacy Coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Coach"

Legacy-Minot Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy-Minot Boys Bball"

Linton-HMB Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Bball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11"

Marijuana Measure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marijuana Measure"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge