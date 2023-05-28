North Dakota (KXNET) — Memorial Day is so much more than just a three-day weekend. It’s a day Americans honor and mourn the men and women who have fought and died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings, and participating in parades. And there are many commemorations happening across our state.

A memorial day program in Minot will be held Monday, May 29 at 10:30 A.M. at the Veterans Section in Rosehill Memorial Park. Advancement of the motorcycles for veterans and supporters will begin at 10 A.M.

A Memorial Day Ceremony in Mandan will begin at noon, Monday, May 29, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, 6.5 miles south of Mandan on North Dakota Highway 1806. Thirty minutes after the observance, a groundbreaking ceremony is planned for the more than 2,000-compartment-niche columbarium at the northeast corner of the cemetery. This is a new veterans cemetery that is expected to be completed in October.