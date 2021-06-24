Hospice of Red River Valley celebrates new office, services in Bismarck

House calls for end-of-life care are here for those who need it.

Hospice of Red River Valley is not only celebrating the opening of a new office location in Bismarck, it’s also celebrating its continued effort to make end-of-life care more accessible to people in our community.

One nurse practitioner says the pandemic has made the need for at-home care much greater, but that’s not the only reason they started operating out of Bismarck.

“The rural need for healthcare is high in North Dakota. Our patients that are in rural communities, they don’t have a lot of options. They often have to travel hours on end for simple visits, or illnesses, when that’s not very feasible for the patients a lot of times,” said Eric Lutzwick.

Red River Valley’s primary care center will cover Bismarck, Jamestown, Linton and surrounding areas.

The new Bismarck office is located on North 43rd Street by Starbucks.