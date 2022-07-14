MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Country music star Toby Keith, who was diagnosed with stomach cancer last month, is no longer able to perform at this year’s Norsk Høstfest. Now, Høstfest is detailing what you can do if you bought tickets to see him.

On the official Norsk Høstfest Facebook page, a graphic posted Thursday says ticketholders have two options: the first is to keep your tickets originally for Toby Keith and those will automatically transfer over to the new performer that Høstfest will announce “soon” or you can request a refund.

If you choose to keep your ticket, no action is required; they will be honored at the door for the new performer.

The post said Høstfest is “working diligently” to book another performer for the night of Friday, Sept. 30.