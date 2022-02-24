After being canceled for the last two years due to the pandemic, North America’s largest Scandinavian festival is back this fall.

Norsk Høstfest is being held from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1.

People can expect Scandinavian food, shopping, entertainment and more.

And the 7 Great Hall entertainment shows and information will be available in the next few weeks.

“You can find all of our information on our website. We suggest that everyone signs up for our newsletter. You can find that right on the website as well, hostfest.com. That’s how you’ll stay up to date with most of our announcements,” said Norsk Høstfest Coordinator Alexis Meyer.

Applications for vendors, artisans and concessionaires is going live on March 1.