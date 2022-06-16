Sunscreen is an important part of having fun in the sun during summer. But should you really be leaving it in your hot car? (Getty)

With temperatures expected to hit around 100 degrees this weekend, public health officials are reminding everyone to take the necessary precautions to stay safe.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and the City of Bismarck Emergency Management teamed up to issue ways to stay cool, hydrated, and informed amid the incoming heat.

Tips to stay cool

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible If your home doesn’t have air conditioning, you can always go to a shopping mall or public library—even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back into the heat, according to a press release from BBPH. Electric fans may provide comfort, but when the temperature is in the high 90s, they won’t prevent heat-related illness

Take a cool shower or bath and use your stove and oven less to maintain cooler temps in your home

Limit outdoor activity to when it’s coolest, like morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to recover

Cut down on exercise during the heat. If you’re not accustomed to working or exercising in the heat, start slowly and pick up the pace gradually. If exertion in the heat makes your heart pound and leaves you gasping for breath, BBPH says to stop all activity

Sunburn affects your body’s ability to cool down and can make you dehydrated. If you go outdoors, protect yourself by wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, and apply sunscreen

Tips to stay hydrated

Drink more fluids, regardless of how active you are If your doctor limits your fluid intake or has you on water pills, BBPH says to ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot

Stay away from very sugary or alcoholic drinks that can cause you to lose more body fluid. Also, avoid very cold drinks because they can cause stomach cramps

Replace salt and minerals. Heavy sweating removes salt and minerals from the body that need to be replaced. A sports drink may replace salt and minerals you lose in sweat

If you are on a low-salt diet, have diabetes, high blood pressure, or other chronic conditions, talk with your doctor before drinking a sports beverage or taking salt tablets

Keep your pets hydrated, too. Provide plenty of fresh water for your pets and leave the water in a shady area

Tips to stay informed

Be sure to watch KX News on air, look for our KX Storm Team app and follow our social media to stay up to date on the latest

When working in the heat, monitor the condition of co-workers and have someone do the same for you. Heat-induced illness can cause a person to become confused or lose consciousness. If you are 65 years of age or older, have a friend or relative check on you twice a day. If you know someone aged 65+, check on them at least twice a day, BBPH recommends

Although anyone at any time can suffer from heat-related illness, some people are at greater risk than others: Infants and young children People 65 years of age or older People who are overweight People who overexert during work or exercise People who are physically ill, especially with heart disease or high blood pressure, or who take certain medications, such as for depression, insomnia, or poor circulation



“High heat and humidity can lead to serious health issues such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” BBPH Director Renae Moch reminded the public in a press release. “It is important for people to recognize the signs of heat-related illness and take action to prevent getting sick.”