BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota House of Representatives has rejected House Bill 1377 — a bill that would have allowed party hunting during deer season.

The new section looking to be added would have permitted a party of 10 or less to take or kill the number of deer equal to the number of valid deer licenses held by the participating hunting party. Each person in that group would need to hold a valid combination license to be able to join in on the hunt.

“This bill does not change the lottery process,” explains Representative Donna Henderson. “It does not change the number of tags the Game and Fish issues, and it does not change the penalties if the deer is harvested without a tag. The real purpose of this bill is to keep the culture of hunting alive in our state.”

The committee on energy and natural resources recommended a do not pass motion on the bill due to the stress it would put on the deer population.

“The goal of every hunter is to have success during the hunt,” stated Representative Jared Hagert, “and party hunting would accomplish that. It would also place more stress on our deer population in North Dakota. It doesn’t provide a solution for the problem of having low numbers of deer licenses available.”

Representatives also feared this bill would lead to group hunters cheating the system.

“My concern with the bill is participation,” states Representative Mike Motschenbacker. “If I want to support this bill, I want to make sure that I’m not just able to buy a license for myself, my wife, my kids, my grandparent, my aunts and uncles, and have them all just sitting in the car or on the side of the road while I’m out filling 12 tags.”

This bill still would not allow a person to use the license or permit of another as their own.

The House ultimately elected not to pass Bill 1377 by majority decision.