House fire leaves juvenile dead near McClusky

A tragedy in rural Sheridan County after a house fire leaves a juvenile dead.

Sheridan County Sheriff Trent Naser says a call came in around 2 pm Wednesday for a house fire NE of McClusky.
There were four victims who were all residents of the home.
Three were transported with injuries including two adults and one juvenile. Another juvenile was found deceased in the home.

Authorities do not believe there was any foul play.
The home was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived, and the home was not safe to enter.
Seven agencies responded, and the fire is now being investigated by the State Fire Marshall and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation along with the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office.
Naser says this is routine when a death is involved.

There were no other updates on the 3 surviving victims.
Sheriff Naser says this is a tragedy for the community of McClusky.

