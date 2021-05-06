Housing projects in the works for downtown Bismarck

Downtown Bismarck is growing and with that comes new space. City officials broke ground on two new projects earlier Thursday, representing a 50 percent increase in downtown housing.

According to Job Service North Dakota, there are 3,000 vacant jobs in Burleigh and Morton Counties. The city recently launched a Live Downtown initiative.

The goal is to attract more residents to the area to fill those jobs and to stimulate the local economy. This is why they are building several new apartment buildings.

“Apartments downtown tend to stay very full. And then a lot of the other apartments we have downtown might be restricted in some way, by income or age. These apartments we’re talking about now are all sort of market rate. Anyone can rent those. It really adds a good mix of not only businesses but of not only folks living downtown and spending their money at the businesses downtown,” said Kate Herzog, Chief Operations Officer of the Downtowners Association.

Between the two apartment buildings, there will be 68 units available.

All together, the projects are estimated to cost between $11-and-14 million.