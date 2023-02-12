BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to pick up a box of chocolates for that special someone in your life (or yourself, we don’t judge). As exciting as it is to receive one of these boxes of chocolates, though, we’re always curious to figure out what exactly can be found inside them.

From caramels to toffee to that one flavor of fruity cream that you hate (you know the one), there are a whole variety of fillings and flavors that you can find in a box of chocolates.. but how can you tell which is which? Thankfully, there is a way to determine what’s lurking in your sweet selection before taking a bite of anything.

The main thing to take into account when it comes to knowing what’s in your chocolate is to take a good look at its shape. As a general rule, square chocolates typically boast harder fillings. Crack into one of these, and you’ll often find caramel, nuts, or fruit. This is especially true with chocolates containing toffee or caramel- substances that are hot when first made, and cooled on large square slabs before being cut and dunked into chocolate.

Round chocolates, in contrast, tend to contain softer fillings, like ganache, truffles, and creams (buttercream, raspberry, orange, etc.). This too has its roots in production methods — here, softer centers are shaped into circular rounds before being given the sweet treatment. For even gooier treats, keep an eye out for sweets wrapped in aluminum foil — it protects from leaks, making it the perfect base for them.

Regardless of shape, however, candies with crunchy surfaces (like crisp rice and especially types of nuts) can easily be identified by the bumps on top. Sometimes, they’ll also be identifiable by their wrapping — which is traditionally a paper lining (you’ve probably seen these before on Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups).

While it’s easy to identify the general idea of what’s inside your chocolate, getting into specifics can be a lot more difficult. Many chocolatiers, as it turns out, have their own special language to denote what goes inside a sweet. And you’ve probably been looking at it for quite some time.

The squiggles on top of your chocolates can serve as an indicator of what’s inside- though it might take some deduction and memory to figure out exactly what means what. Here are a few tips to help you determine which ‘squiggles’ signify which chocolates when it comes to peeking into your valentine’s treats.

Rough Dots: A series of sharp dots on the top of the chocolate signify that it has raspberry filling.

Bow-Shaped Squiggle: This is usually an indicator of Lemon cream.

Monkey Tail: This curly, swirly design is usually indicative that you’re about to bite into a chocolate-covered cherry.

Stripes: Stripes on a chocolate are usually meant to represent caramel — but depending on the company,

Letters: For chocolatiers who want to take the simple route, abstract letters can be good signs of what to expect in a chocolate. ‘O’ can be for orange cream, ‘B’ for buttercream, ‘M’ for Maple or Marzipan, and so on.

It’s important to remember, before going in, that these indicators aren’t shared between every chocolate company- some have their own methods of marking their sweets, and some don’t have a style at all.

Nowadays, it’s a lot easier to identify which sweets are which: companies will often print handy guides on the boxes of their chocolates to help you identify them immediately. If this isn’t the case, though, you can always stick a finger into the bottom of the chocolate to get a look at it’s filling, and set it back in the box if you’re not a fan. If all else fails, you can always just close your eyes, take a bite, and hope for the best!

What’s your favorite type of chocolate? Are there any particular favorite sweets you love to get in your Valentine’s Day box? Be sure to let us know on our Facebook page!