BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — While the full-fledged pandemic caused by COVID-19 has long since ended, the disease itself has not gone away — cases spring up from time to time across the United States, and ensuring people are aware of and protected from these diseases is always important. Regardless of whether or not the condition has passed, though, many find themselves dealing with some of its’ symptoms long after the virus leaves their body. This idea is known as ‘Long Covid’, and as a new study shows, it is especially common here in the Peace Garden State.

As part of a study regarding Long Covid in the United States, medical information site HelpAdvisor used recent data from the U.S Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey (specifically from November 8, 2023) to discover how many residents of each state were infected by COVID-19 — and furthermore, what percentage of these individuals dealt with symptoms that persisted for three months or longer. When the Bureau’s information was poured over, it was determined that North Dakota is one of the states that experiences this phenomenon most often.

During their analysis, HelpAdvisot’s researchers discovered that among the over 82,000 surveyed North Dakotans who had previously come down with the COVID-19 virus, a massive 30.6% had experienced symptoms that persisted for at least three months. This is the fifth-highest percentage of ‘Long Covid’ cases in the country, and is only eclipsed by states like Montana, Alabama, and Oklahoma.

Rank State Percentage of Long COVID Cases 1 Oklahoma 34.1% 2 Montana 33.8% 3 Alabama 31.7% 4 Arkansas 30.8% 5 North Dakota 30.6% 6 Ohio 30.0% 7 Wyoming 29.7% 8 South Dakota 29.5% 9 West Virginia 29.4% 10 Indiana 28.7% N/A National Average 24.4%

In conjunction with this abnormally high number of cases, it was noted that ND is also one of the states where individuals suffering from ‘Long COVID’ say that it has actively impacted their ability to perform their day-to-day activities. ND is also the only state to appear on the both the list of most frequent cases and the list of those who are most impacted.

Rank State Percentage of Adults with Long COVID Symptoms that have Reduced Their Ability to Carry Out Daily Activities 1 Hawaii 50.8% 2 Mississippi 44.6% 3 Oregon 41.5% 4 Georgia 39.2% 5 Louisiana 37.9% 6 California 36.6% 7 Maine 36.6% 8 New Hampshire 36.3% 9 North Dakota 35.2% 10 Washington, D.C 34.8% N/A National Average 31.1%

In order to view the full study — including information on the impact of Long Covid across every state — visit this page on HelpAdvisor’s website.