Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, who chairs the State Investment Board (SIB) on behalf of Gov. Doug Burgum, called a special meeting of the board to discuss Legacy Fund investments in Russia in light of the country’s hostilities in Ukraine.

Sanford says North Dakota has received, reviewed and is implementing advice from the U.S. Treasury Department regarding Russian investments.

Now, questions about how the board operates have come forward.

As Sen. John Hoeven told KX News last week, the SIB needs to withdraw from Russia.

“Clearly we don’t want to have investments that would in any way help Russia, obviously,” said Hoeven.

Following with Hoeven, North Dakota Watchdog Network Managing Director Dustin Gawrylow says an important question now arises.

“We need to know how much customization we have, do we have the ability to pick each line item that these funds put money into, or are we buying a pre-packaged product?” explained Gawrylow.

The board pays chief financial consultant Callan fees to serves as the advisor. But as Gawrylow told KX, what is written on paper in the contract may be different than how the board actually operates.

“If we are buying a pre-packaged product, we may be paying too much in these fees. If we are able to customize, but we’re not. That’s a problem. And, then if we’re not customizing, is the issue is our people at the state level don’t know how, or because the consultant is not letting them do that,” said Gawrylow.

On Sunday, 2020 Dem-NPL nominee for governor, Dr. Shelley Lenz, issued a statement calling on the office of the Governor to convene a special board meeting to divest from Russia.

Then less than a day later, Burgum announced they were, in fact, holding a special meeting, even borrowing Dr. Lenz’s words that “we must do our part” to limit Russia.

But the question remains, will Sanford and the board divest from Russia during Thursday’s special meeting?

“Well, number one, what got us into this mess first of all? And numbertwo2, why not? You can’t divest, or what? We lose some money, is that why? Well, then you’re putting profits over people. It was a bad investment,” said Dr. Lenz.

Now, Dr. Lenz is calling on the SIB to divest from China as well.

“The State Investment Board is the custodian of the North Dakota people’s life savings, our people’s money, so why did this happen? Are we going to wait for the next mess with China to divest from China, and how do we keep it accountable?” said Dr. Lenz.

The SIB’s special meeting is being held Thursday at 9 am.

