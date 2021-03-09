Spring break is on the horizon, but what will it look like a year after the pandemic? We went to Bismarck State College’s campus to find out.

For students, this is usually a time where they get to put their pencils down and let loose.

“I was actually on our way down there,” said student Nick Peterson.

Last year, after hearing about the COVID threat, many had to cancel or change their spring break plans, including one BSC student who was on his way to Deadwood.

“My mom called and was actually pretty worried that everything was going to get shut down while we were down there. We didn’t have any groceries or anything. We were actually in a little bit of a panic last year,” said Peterson.

Peterson says even now, he’s still playing it safe.

“I feel like everything I plan now is basically around the pandemic, whether it’s going to go through or it’s going to block our plans in some sort of way,” he said.

He also tells us his friends plan to make a trip to Deadwood again this year.

“They’re not too crazy worried about it, but they’re still going out of state, which is always a chance of catching something,” said Peterson.

While some still err on the side of caution, others have moved on.

“I’m not worried. Most of my friends are traveling, so. Some are going down to Colorado, South Dakota, Arizona like me,” said student Jenna Ellingson.

Another student says she plans to travel home, near Minot, and the pandemic isn’t as much of a concern now.

“I live in a small rural town. It’s not really widespread up there. Up here in North Dakota, the mask mandate has been lifted so people kind of been acting like it’s kind of over,” said student Emmie Thompson.

Despite things getting better, the pandemic isn’t over. Officials from BSC released a statement regarding spring break policy and COVID protocols:

“It is important to us that students enjoy their spring break. They’ve worked hard and they deserve it, but we ask that they do so safely and stay diligent in following COVID protocols while they are away to prevent a setback in our campus health when they return. Students will be encouraged to get tested prior to leaving campus and again when they return to minimize the risk of spread to their families and communities, as well as to our BSC community. BSC COVID Case Managers are available on campus to answer questions and for exposure and results reporting,” said Kaylyn Bondy, VP of Student Affairs.

BSC’s spring break is March 15-19.

For more information on their COVID-safety protocols, click HERE.