BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When it comes to fatal car crashes, it is important to remember that they do not always occur simply between two vehicles. In many cases, fixed-object crashes are also extremely deadly, given the combination of both high speeds and solid, unmoving materials.

Of the 116,469 nationwide fatal crashes between 2017 and 2021, almost half of them (47%, or 55,274) involved a stationary obstacle — and while a significant percentage of our deadly collisions are indeed fixed-object crashes, as new research shows, North Dakota’s rate of these incidents is rather low in comparison to the US as a whole.

As part of a study on fixed-object crashes across the country, Florida-based Personal Injury Lawyers with Anidjar & Levine studied motor vehicle crash data from the National Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) — where they were able to identify the number of fatal accidents between 2017 and 2021 that were classified as fixed-object crashes. These numbers were then expressed as percentages, before being ranked against one another to determine which states had the highest and lowest rates of these collisions. Here, it was discovered that despite our dangerous driving habits, fixed-object crashes are much less frequent in the Peace Garden State than in many other places throughout the country.

Rank State Percentage of Fatal Crashes Involving a Fixed Object 41 Utah 39.3% 42 California 37.7% 43 Florida 36.5% 44 South Dakota 36% 45 Wyoming 34.8% 46 Nevada 33.2% 47 Arizona 33.03% 48 North Dakota 32.99% 49 Alaska 31.5% 50 New Mexico 27.4%

According to the NHTSA’s data, North Dakota is the state with the third-lowest percentage of fatal fixed-object crashes in the nation — only 33% of all deadly vehicle accidents in ND involve some sort of immobile object. While this is still a rather high number, it is significantly lower than other states — especially those in the top ten entries on the list, which all have tremendous rates that make fixed-object crashes their most frequent type of fatal collision.

Rank State Percentage of Fatal Crashes Involving a Fixed Object 1 Maine 64.3% 2 Rhode Island 62.78% 3 Vermont 62.76% 4 Virginia 62.6% 5 New Hampshire 62.5% 6 West Virginia 62.3% 7 Kentucky 61.5% 8 Alabama 60.4% 9 Ohio 59.5% 10 Tennessee 59%

It is also worth noting that the study also allowed researchers to discover the most common obstacles struck during these accidents. During the analyzed time frame, it was determined that standing trees were the deadliest fixed objects to crash into, and accounted for 12,472 of all fatal accidents. This was then followed by curbs, which were the cause of 6,422.

“It’s essential to recognize the states that have the highest fatality rates in motor vehicle crashes, and more specifically, fatal collisions which involve fixed objects, to identify areas which may require legislation to improve visibility or cautionary signs,” states a spokesperson for Anidjar & Levine. “However, while the data highlights specific problem areas, it’s key that drivers in all states – not just those in the ranking – drive carefully and stay particularly wary around fixed objects, such as trees, curbs, and utility poles. This is especially important when driving in busy periods or environments, like rush hour or in a packed parking lot.”

When traveling in a vehicle, it is important to remember to keep your eyes on the road at all times — even a slight glance at a high speed can send you careening into the railing of a sharp turn or the branches of a tree. As such, ensuring your vision is clear at all times can be an excellent way to prevent fixed-object crashes. For more information on how to prevent fixed-object crashes and other accidents while traveling, visit this page on Vision Zero’s website.