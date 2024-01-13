STACKER — As the new year gets underway, drivers can continue to expect relatively lower prices at the pump. A dip in demand post-holidays as Americans settle back into their usual work and commuting patterns has kept prices for gasoline low.

“Sluggish gasoline demand has led to the national average easing again and brings back the potential for the national average to drift under $3 per gallon for the first time since 2021,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement Monday.

The national average for a gallon of gas is down about 10 cents from where it was a month ago, according to AAA data. Analysts are watching the conflict in the Red Sea, a major global shipping corridor, for signs that gas prices could go higher. An Iranian-backed group’s attacks on ships related to Israel over the war in Gaza could result in sanctions on foreign oil.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Bismarck, ND metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 8.

Bismarck by the numbers

– Gas current price: $2.92

— North Dakota average: $2.83

– Week change: +$0.02 (+0.6%)

– Year change: -$0.20 (-6.3%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.85 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.70

– Week change: -$0.06 (-1.6%)

– Year change: -$0.66 (-15.1%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.75 (6/25/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.20

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $4.96

#3. San Francisco, CA: $4.88

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Casper, WY: $2.22

#2. Canton-Massillon, OH: $2.42

#3. Amarillo, TX: $2.44

