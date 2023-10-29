STACKER — Gas prices continue their decline this fall as Americans hunker down following a busy summer of travel. Those prices could be even lower if it weren’t for geopolitical conflict holding up the price for a barrel of oil, according to experts.

“Domestically, drivers will likely see pump prices keep up this slow slide toward the holidays,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement.

Prices are still lower on average than they were at this time last year by more than 20 cents. Gas is cheapest this week for drivers in states including Georgia, Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama. And despite their higher prices compared with Southern states, California and Arizona residents are seeing the biggest week-over-week declines in average costs.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Dakota. Gas prices are as of October 27.

North Dakota by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.62

– Week change: -$0.04 (-1.0%)

– Year change: -$0.01 (-0.2%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.80 (6/15/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.83

– Week change: +$0.30 (+6.7%)

– Year change: -$0.57 (-10.5%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.62 (6/25/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in North Dakota

#1. Minot: $3.66

#2. Bismarck: $3.65

#3. Grand Forks (ND only): $3.46

#4. Fargo-Moorhead (ND only): $3.37

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $5.33

#2. Hawaii: $4.77

#3. Washington: $4.72

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Georgia: $2.98

#2. Mississippi: $3.00

#3. Texas: $3.01

This article originally appeared on Stacker, and was produced and distributed through a partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.