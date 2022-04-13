When talking about the weight of snow, we first have to define snow ratios. This is a measure of the moisture inside the snow. The higher the ratio, the fluffier and drier the snow.

For instance, a 20:1 ratio means 20 inches of snow to one inch of moisture. Wet snow would be a lower ratio since it’s much more compact. An example of a wet snow ratio would be a 5:1. Meaning, five inches of snow for every inch of moisture.

Here’s the weight of snow on your roof from one foot of snow:

You can double that weight with two feet of snow:

The snowstorm North Dakota is currently experiencing has an estimated 10:1 ratio on average right now (4/12-4/13). So many across the state will experience the weight of three trucks on their rooftops from this storm.